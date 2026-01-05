Birr, Rutledge, King and van den Berg Named All-America by Phil Steele

Birr was named third-team all-America by Phil Steele, with Rutledge coming in on the fourth team and King and van den Berg both earning honorable-mention recognition.

The four Yellow Jackets to earn all-America recognition in 2025 are Georgia Tech’s most in a single season since 1962, when guard Rufus Guthrie, quarterback Billy Lothridge, fullback Mike McNames and guard Dave Watson were all named all-America by various organizations.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has its most football all-Americans in 63 years, as place kicker Aidan Birr (Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale H.S.), offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.), quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) and defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (Johannesburg, South Africa/Providence Christian Academy (Ga.)) all represent the Yellow Jackets on Phil Steele Publications’ 2025 all-America teams.

One of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award (place kicker of the year), Birr made 25-of-29 field goals and 45-of-45 extra points as a redshirt junior in 2025. His 25 field goals were a Georgia Tech single-season record and rank third nationally (1.92 per game). He also ranks fifth nationally in kick scoring (9.2 ppg). He was previously named third-team All-America by the Associated Press.

Rutledge anchored a Georgia Tech offensive line that paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank among the top 25 nationally in rushing offense (21st – 197.5 ypg) and top five in fewest sacks allowed (third – 0.69 pg). Individually, he did not allow a sack and surrendered just six quarterback hurries in 872 snaps in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked him as the nation’s No. 6 guard both overall and as a run-blocker. Rutledge has been named all-America by virtually every organization that doles out the honor, including as a first-team selection by Sporting News and Sports Info Solutions.

King, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year who placed 10th in voting for the Heisman Trophy, set a Georgia Tech single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense (2,967 passing, 953 rushing) in 2025, which ranks third nationally (325.3 ypg). He also accounted for 29 touchdowns (14 passing, 15 rushing) and completed 69.8% of his passes, becoming only the second NCAA Division I FBS player since 1956 with at least 2,900 passing yards, 900 rushing yards, a 69% completion percentage and 15 rushing touchdowns in a season (Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019 is the other).

van den Berg led Georgia Tech with 11 tackles for loss from his defensive tackle position in 2025, which is tied for second nationally among all defensive tackles (and tied for the most among Power Four conference DTs), according to sports-reference.com.

The foursome helped lead Georgia Tech to a 9-4 record in 2025, which is tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season history. The Yellow Jackets went 6-2 in ACC play, good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

