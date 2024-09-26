Bilchev Concludes ITA All-Americans

CARY, N.C. – Kylie Bilchev continued her play at the ITA All-American Championships on Thursday, competing in the consolation draw of singles action.

Bilchev faced off against Atlantic Coast Conference foe, Valencia Xu of Stanford, in the round of 32. The two finalists from the consolation draw advance to the NCAA Singles Championship in November.

To open the match, the foes traded service games before Xu earned an early break for a 2-1 lead in the first set. The Cardinal pushed her lead out to 5-1 before Bilchev won the next two games to climb back to 5-3. But the rally was short-lived as Xu took the first set, 6-3.

Xu jumped out with a 3-0 lead in the second set before Bilchev held serve, setting up a 3-1 tally. But the Cardinal won the next three games to close out the match, 6-3, 6-1.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts when it hosts the ITA Southeast Regionals at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, Oct. 10-14.

RESULTS

No. 77 Valencia Xu (Stanford) def. No. 51 Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-3, 6-1

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com