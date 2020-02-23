Big Bats Power Jackets to Sweep over OSU

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – Behind a stellar start by freshman RHP Zach Maxwell, No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball completed the sweep of Ohio State, winning 12-2 on Sunday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Maxwell (1-0) was dynamic on the mound for the Yellow Jackets (6-1) to earn his first career decision. He went 5.0 innings, allowing just a hit and a run, while striking out eight – including five batters swinging. Freshman LHP Dalton Smith, RHP Hugh Chapman, freshman LHP Josiah Siegel and RHP Jake Brace combined for the final 4.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits.

Georgia Tech also received a barrage of run support by its hitters in Game 3, led by freshman Stephen Reid, who launched two home runs for three RBI on a 3-for-5 day. Freshman Drew Compton and senior Austin Wilhite both finished 2-for-3, with Compton doubling twice and Wilhite hitting his first homer of the season.

Junior Baron Radcliff launched his second home run of the weekend for three runs, while junior Colin Hall and freshman Jake Holland both finished with RBI doubles.

The Buckeyes (2-4) started out the game by grabbing a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a wild pitch, before Tech responded with three runs in the bottom half. Nick Erwin knocked in Sam Wilson on a groundout RBI in the ninth. Starter LHP Griffan Smith received the loss, allowing three runs on three hits, including two homers, in 1.2 innings.

The Yellow Jackets remain home for the midweek as they host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and is broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech outscored Ohio State 29-8 on the weekend.

Austin Wilhite’s home run was the ninth of his career.

Baron Radcliff’s homer was the 17th of this career.

Zach Maxwell’s eight strikeouts is the most by a freshman starting Yellow Jacket since 2017 when Xzavion Curry punched out eight in 6.0 innings over Wake Forest.

For the weekend, seven Yellow Jackets hit .300 (min. five at-bats), led by Guldberg (.556) and Compton (.500)

