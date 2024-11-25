Bertolino Selected by Atlanta Vibe in 2024 PVF Draft

THE FLATS – Bianca Bertolino made Georgia Tech volleyball history once again, as she was selected by the Atlanta Vibe in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation on Monday afternoon. Bertolino goes down in Tech history as the first Yellow Jacket to get drafted into the premier American professional league, in its second year.

Head coach Michelle Collier couldn’t have been more excited about the news saying, “Bianca is such a special player, her work ethic and consistency has meant so much to our program. I can’t wait to see her continued growth at the next level and any organization is lucky to have such a well-rounded player and person like her.”

Bertolino will join the Vibe following a so far impressive senior that has seen the outside hitter not only become the seventh Yellow Jacket in the modern scoring era to reach four-digits, but also claim the modern scoring era record for career service aces. In her four years as a Yellow Jacket, Bertolino has received ACC All-Freshman (2021), All-ACC Second Team (2022), and All-ACC First Team honors (2023). She rounds out her ACC honors with a 2022 Preseason All-ACC honor. The Argentina native was also recognized by the AVCA with an East Coast All-Region Honorable Mention in the 2022 season and an All-American Honorable Mention in 2023.Off the court, Bertolino is a two-time ACC Honor Roll student as well as a two-time All-ACC Academic honoree (2021 & 2023).