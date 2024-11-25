Bertolino Selected by Atlanta Vibe in 2024 PVF Draft

THE FLATS – Bianca Bertolino made Georgia Tech volleyball history once again, as she was selected by the Atlanta Vibe in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation on Monday afternoon. Bertolino goes down in Tech history as the first Yellow Jacket to get drafted into the premier American professional league, in its second year.
Head coach Michelle Collier couldn’t have been more excited about the news saying, “Bianca is such a special player, her work ethic and consistency has meant so much to our program. I can’t wait to see her continued growth at the next level and any organization is lucky to have such a well-rounded player and person like her.”
The ACC was represented in the draft by six institutions. Bertolino was one of 11 athletes from the ACC to get drafted. Nebraska, Penn State, SMU and Wisconsin led the way with three selections each while 27 different programs were represented in the draft overall. The Big Ten led all conferences with 16 total picks, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 11.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.