Bertolino, Otene Named Preseason All-ACC

THE FLATS – With the 2024 volleyball season set to begin later this month, seniors Bianca Bertolino (San Guillermo-Santa Fe, Argentina) and Tamara Otene (Auckland, New Zealand) have been named to the preseason all-conference team, the Atlantic Coast Conference offices announced today. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish fourth in the new, 17-team, ACC following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

This is the third straight preseason all-conference selection for Bertolino following one of the best all-around seasons in Division I last year. The Argentinian delivered 351 kills, 321 digs and 62 aces, the only Power 5 player to deliver 300+ kills, 300+ digs and 60+ aces. She maintained her offensive performance while asserting herself as the best passer at her position, finishing with a .975 receiving percentage, the highest in Division I by a non-defensive specialist/libero. Over the summer, Bertolino competed with the Argentinian National Team in a series of friendlies as well as the 2024 Challenger Cup, earning match MVP in her very first start, leading the team with 20 kills against South Korea, in May.

Otene has earned her first-career preseason all-ACC nod this year after leading Tech’s offense in 2023. The New Zealander led the Jackets in attacks (1,067), kills (406) and double-doubles (14) last season while posting her first-career 300 kill (406) / 300 dig (332) campaign. She became the first Yellow Jacket to ever achieve back-to-back 20/20 double-doubles after delivering 20+ kills and 20+ digs against both Virginia (Oct. 8, 2023) and Florida State (Oct. 14, 2023). Otene’s 406 kill effort extended Georgia Tech volleyball’s streak to eight consecutive complete seasons (excluding COVID shortened season in 2020/21) with at least one 400-kill hitter.

Tech begins the regular season on Friday, August 30th against UCLA inside O’Keefe Gymnasium. For a complete breakdown of the schedule, click HERE

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its third-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m. against Florida. Last season, Tech set a new attendance record with 5,303 fans in the crowd against UGA. Help us set another record by purchasing your single game tickets HERE

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Courtside: Reserved Adult $30 / Reserved Youth $30

Lower Level SL Reserved: Reserved Adult $15 / Reserved Youth $8

Lower Level Endzone/General Admission: Adult $10/ Youth $8 / Group $5

O’Keefe Ticket Information

In less than two weeks, Yellow Jacket fans have sold out all 10 ACC home matches for the 2024 season. There are still limited tickets available for three non-conference matches (Sept. 2, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13). Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $12

Youth – $8

Group (10+) – $5

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.