Bertolino Earns AVAC All-American Honor

THE FLATS – Bianca Bertolino, a senior outside hitter from San Guillermo-Santa Fe, Argentina, marked back-to-back All-American seasons as she was awarded Honorable Mention All-America status by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday afternoon.

Bertolino finished her time at Tech as one of the most successful Jackets in Tech volleyball history. She began the season as a Preseason All-ACC selection and quickly worked her way onto the Player of the Year Watch List after establishing .307 hitting percentage, averaging 3.21 kills/set. Through the season, Bertolino reached her 1,000th career kill against Virginia to become the 7th Yellow Jacket in the modern scoring era to achieve the feat. She went on to set a new modern scoring era record for career service aces against Boston College, surpassing Julia Bergmann’s record for career aces (164) which Bergmann set between the 2019-2022 seasons. Bertolino’s dangerous serve kept her ranked nationally in the top five amongst all Power four players and seventh for aces per set. Her 59 service aces this season are the most service aces in a single season since Bergmann’s 64 in 2019. The Argentina native finished the year averaging 3.49 kill/set for a career high 415 kills this season and while also marking 334 digs on the season. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket to receive All-ACC honors four straight seasons since Bergmann (2019-2022). Bertolino capped the 2024 season with back-to-back double-double performances during Tech’s NCAA Tournament run, including a career-high 25 kills in the first round against Tennessee. She leaves Tech as the first Yellow Jacket to get drafted and will remain in Atlanta to compete for the Atlanta Vibe.