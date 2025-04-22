Bertolino, Burress Highlight Honorees at Yellow Jacket Celebration

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics recognized the achievements of its student-athletes over the past year during its annual Yellow Jacket Celebration on Monday evening at the Fox Theatre in midtown Atlanta.

Bianca Bertolino and Drew Burress headlined the honorees, earning GTAA Athletes of the Year for their outstanding successes during the 2024-25 campaigns.

Named AVCA all-America honorable mention to recognize her outstanding achievements this past season, Bertolino finished her time at Tech as one of the most successful Jackets in Tech volleyball history. She began the season as a preseason all-ACC selection and worked her way onto the Player of the Year watch list. During the season, Bertolino reached her 1,000th career kill and set a modern scoring era record for career service aces. Bertolino picked up all-ACC accolades at the conclusion of the season, extending her honors to four-straight seasons. In November, Bertolino was drafted by the Atlanta Vibe, becoming the first Yellow Jacket in Tech history to be selected into the premier American professional league, in its second year.

The reigning National Freshman of the Year and ACC Freshman of the Year, center fielder Drew Burress continued his success into his sophomore season, earning numerous preseason recognitions and is in contention for National Player of the Year. Recently named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, Burress is currently batting .344 with 19 doubles and 12 home runs. Earlier this season, he was named ACC Player of the Week after launching three home runs against Georgia State and Pitt. Prior to opening day, Burress was named preseason all-American by D1 Baseball, Perfect Game and NCBWA. He was also tabbed preseason ACC Player of the Year by D1 Baseball.

The full list of awards handed out at the Yellow Jacket Celebration include:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Volleyball’s Logan Wiley (ACC all-freshman team, ACC freshman of the week (10/28), helped the Yellow Jackets to a NCAA Tournament second round appearance, finished freshman season with 102 kills, six assists, 14 service aces, 33 digs, seven solo blocks and 45 block assists)

Baseball’s Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List candidate, batting .356 with 10 home runs as one of the nation’s best freshmen, on the mound has pitched 6.0 innings with one start and a save, ranks among nation’s best freshmen in both home runs and RBI)

BRANDON ADAMS TEAMMATE AWARDS

The Brandon Adams Teammate Awards recognize student-athletes whose contributions to his or her program go far beyond the scope of athletics.

Baseball – Drew Rogers

Men’s Basketball – Marcos San Miguel

Women’s Basketball – Inés Noguero

Men’s Cross Country – Devin Wade

Women’s Cross Country – Allie Walker

Football – Will Scissum

Golf – Didrik Ringvall Bengtsson

Softball – Addison Leschber

Men’s Swimming and Diving – Chris Richardson

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Caroline Porterfield

Men’s Tennis – Robert Bauer

Women’s Tennis – Alejandra Cruz

Men’s Track and Field – Parker Buchheit

Women’s Track and Field – Sarah Copeland

Volleyball – Ashlyn Goolsby

Cheer – Sophia Toler

Goldrush – Marisa Brito

ACC TOP 6 FOR SERVICE

The ACC Top 6 for Service awards are presented annually to six student-athletes from each ACC institution who demonstrate dedication to community service and outreach programs.

Georgia Tech recipients : Henry Gibbs (swimming and diving), Sabina Mrzyglod (swimming and diving), Will Scissum (football), Isabella Turner (women’s track and field/cross country), Allie Walker (women’s cross country) and John Watkins (men’s track and field)

ACC SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top student-athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the award must have maintained a 3.0 GPA for their career as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters.

Georgia Tech recipients : Henry Freer (football), Kate Sharabura (women’s tennis)

THOMAS LOZANO INSPIRATION AWARD

In its fifth year, the Thomas Lozano Inspiration Award is given in honor of Thomas Lozano, who was an inspiration to all Georgia Tech student-athletes through his passion, loyalty, support and work ethic. The award is given to one student-athlete who exemplifies the qualities best displayed by Thomas.

Recipient : Keylan Rutledge (football)

BOBBY DODD SCHOLARSHIP

The Bobby Dodd Scholarship is given to one male and one female returning student-athlete with a 3.0 GPA or higher. Each recipient must have lettered in his or her sport at least one year and they must both exemplify good citizenship and participation in community service, outstanding sportsmanship and dedication.

Recipients : Alejandra Cruz (women’s tennis), Haynes King (football)

GT UNITE AWARD

Designed to honor a student-athlete that has made an impact in their community

Recipient : John Watkins (men’s track and field)

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Given to applaud the athletic accolades of some of the nation’s best student-athletes.

Recipients : Bianca Bertolino (volleyball) and Drew Burress (baseball)