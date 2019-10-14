Bergmann Tabbed ACC Freshman of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball outside hitter Julia Bergmann was named ACC co-Freshman of the Week on Monday following her performances at Clemson and Virginia Tech last week.

Bergmann led the Jackets in scoring, amassing 30.5 points over the two matches and leading the Jackets to back-to-back ACC road sweeps for the first time since 2016. The native of Munich, Germany had a strong weekend from the service line, totaling eight services aces, four in both matches. Bergmann recorded her seventh double-double in Sunday’s win over Virginia Tech with 11 kills and 14 digs.

Bergmann and the Jackets make their return to O’Keefe this weekend, kicking off a four-match homestand on Friday, Oct. 18 against Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on ACCNX. Friday’s match is alumni night and Tech’s Pink Night. On Friday, the first 100 fans get a free pink t-shirt and first 500 fans get a pink rally towel.

