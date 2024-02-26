Ben King, Camille Trotman Named ACC Postgraduate Scholars

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes Ben King (baseball) and Camille Trotman (women’s track and field) have been named 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Postgraduate Scholars, the ACC office announced on Monday. In addition, the league office unveiled the ACC Excellence Award winners. Representing Georgia Tech on the prestigious list are Christo Lamprecht (golf) and Carol Lee (women’s tennis).
The ACC’s Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford postgraduate scholarship award recipients are selected for having performed with distinction both in the classroom and in their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community. King and Trotman will receive $9,000 scholarships towards their postgraduate education following the conclusion of their respective collegiate playing careers.
King carries a 4.0 cumulative grade point average as a biology major with plans to pursue medical school after graduation. Recently named to the inaugural Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team for his community impact, King is a baseball team captain this season. King has overcome injuries during his first two seasons to become the team’s most consistent pitcher last season. In 2023, he made 25 appearances and registered a 6-2 record with a 3.73 ERA. King is a four-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient and a member of the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team and CSC Academic All-District Team.
Trotman has been a servant leader on the campus and in the community, while competing on Georgia Tech’s track and field team. A literature, media and communication major with a 3.61 GPA, Trotman has plans to pursue law school after graduation. Trotman has competed in over 30 meets, mainly in the high jump, and placed 10th in the 2023 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a personal-best mark. Off the track, Trotman has been heavily involved in the community as a member of the NAACP and Georgia Tech’s Student Government Association. Trotman has also excelled academically, earning ACC All-Academic Team honors, dean’s list recognition and faculty honors at Georgia Tech.
In its inaugural year, the ACC Excellence Award is designed to highlight student-athletes that embody the student-athlete ideal – exemplary students, athletes, and contributors to the community and society. It was formally called the ACC Honorary Scholarship.
The world’s No. 2-ranked amateur player, Lamprecht is a two-time GCAA All-American, Golfweek All-American and all-ACC. Lamprecht is ranked No. 2 this spring in the Scorecard collegiate rankings and in the PGA Tour University rankings. He also is on the watch list for the Ben Hogan Award, which recognizes the top men’s college golfer based on collegiate, amateur and professional events. In the last year, Lamprecht won The Amateur Championship and finished as the low amateur at The Open Championship. He also represented his home country of South Africa in the Arnold Palmer Cup and the World Amateur Team Championship. The senior Yellow Jacket won two collegiate fall events, the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.
Lee was an ITA All-American singles competitor in 2023 after making a run to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship and spending the entire season ranked in the top 16 nationally. The Jacket is a two-time all-ACC first team recipient in her collegiate career and earned ITA All-American status in doubles in 2022. She has amassed over 70 career singles wins and has led Georgia Tech from the top singles and doubles positions the last three seasons. Last season, Lee captured the ITA Southeast Regional doubles title with Kate Sharabura to clinch a spot in the ITA National Fall Championships. An outstanding competitor, Lee also excels in the classroom being named a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient.
The ACC has selected postgraduate scholarship recipients annually since 1971. Over that time, the league has provided nearly $4.7 million to more than 1,000 ACC student-athletes. Each member institution may nominate a maximum of two candidates and are recommended to nominate a student-athlete from one men’s and one women’s sport.
