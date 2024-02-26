Ben King, Camille Trotman Named ACC Postgraduate Scholars

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes Ben King (baseball) and Camille Trotman (women’s track and field) have been named 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Postgraduate Scholars, the ACC office announced on Monday. In addition, the league office unveiled the ACC Excellence Award winners. Representing Georgia Tech on the prestigious list are Christo Lamprecht (golf) and Carol Lee (women’s tennis).

The ACC’s Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford postgraduate scholarship award recipients are selected for having performed with distinction both in the classroom and in their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community. King and Trotman will receive $9,000 scholarships towards their postgraduate education following the conclusion of their respective collegiate playing careers.

King carries a 4.0 cumulative grade point average as a biology major with plans to pursue medical school after graduation. Recently named to the inaugural Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team for his community impact, King is a baseball team captain this season. King has overcome injuries during his first two seasons to become the team’s most consistent pitcher last season. In 2023, he made 25 appearances and registered a 6-2 record with a 3.73 ERA. King is a four-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient and a member of the 2023 All-ACC Academic Team and CSC Academic All-District Team.

Trotman has been a servant leader on the campus and in the community, while competing on Georgia Tech’s track and field team. A literature, media and communication major with a 3.61 GPA, Trotman has plans to pursue law school after graduation. Trotman has competed in over 30 meets, mainly in the high jump, and placed 10th in the 2023 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a personal-best mark. Off the track, Trotman has been heavily involved in the community as a member of the NAACP and Georgia Tech’s Student Government Association. Trotman has also excelled academically, earning ACC All-Academic Team honors, dean’s list recognition and faculty honors at Georgia Tech.