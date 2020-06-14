Behind the Banner: Tom Hammonds

Largemouth bass in the local ponds around Atlanta breathed a sigh of relief during basketball season when Tom Hammonds played at Georgia Tech.

He was so busy on the court, becoming the third player in Tech history to score more than 2,000 points in a career and the second to play on three Yellow Jacket teams that won 20 games or more.

“I really miss it,” he said during his senior year. “Not just the fishing, but being out there on the lake by myself.”

Hammonds, a 6-9 all-America forward from Crestview, Fla., instead reeled in rebounds and baskets. He wound up his career with 2,081 points and 885 rebounds, both of which rank fourth in Tech history. He is second only to Rich Yunkus in field goals made (853) and shot 56.6 percent from the field in his career.

Said Louisville coach Denny Crum following a Tech win over the Cardinals in 1989 in which Hammonds scored 19, “You can’t stop a great player like him unless you want to double team, and you’re willing to give up something else. Our gameplan was to control him so he wouldn’t go crazy and get 30 or 40 points.”

Hammonds did go crazy a few times during his senior year, scoring 30 or more in three consecutive games, including a career-best 40 against Georgia State.

Many times, the strong play of Hammonds, a forward who at times had to play center, resulted in opponents double-teaming him or employing trick defenses. Though he would become frustrated, it helped him learn an important lesson.

“The junk defenses would cause me problems,” said Hammonds. “I’ve got to keep a great attitude when I see junk defenses and keep working hard.”