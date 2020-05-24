Behind the Banner: Rich Yunkus

The big man on campus in 1970 rose to unmatched heights when Rich Yunkus scorched both Furman and North Carolina for 47 points to set Georgia Tech’s single- game record and make history.

Nicknamed the Benton Bomber after his hometown in Illinois, the 6-9 ½ Yunkus’ first scoring spree nearly beat Furman single-handedly while the second capped a glorious weekend in which Tech upset fifth-ranked NC State and then seventh-ranked North Carolina.

“He is the best big man I’ve ever had at Georgia Tech without a doubt,” said his coach Whack Hyder. “He is in a class all by himself.”

Yunkus’ 47-point efforts comprise just a fraction of the 2,232 points he scored as Tech, which still stands as the school record. He earned all-America honors twice and finished sixth in the nation in scoring as a junior at 30.1 points per game.

A newspaper headline captured one of those games simply, “Yunkus’ 47, Tech’s 41 Nix Hapless Furman’s 61.” With 10 minutes to play, Yunkus was actually leading the Paladins by himself 41-35 when Hyder sat him on the bench. He returned for another three minutes but couldn’t quite defend his lead.

Furman’s head coach Frank Selvy, who had once scored 100 points in a game, said, “He was just fantastic.”

Hyder said, “I’ve never seen a player shoot any better than he did tonight. Actually our plan wasn’t to look for Rich but to try and open things up from the outside. But he was moving so well that he was open consistently, and we were able to hit him.”

Yunkus erased two records with his 47 points, including the Alexander Memorial Coliseum mark of 40 by Pres Judy in 1967 against Florida State and his own school record of 41 that he had set against Tulane in 1969. Yunkus described it as just one of those nights.

“It seems that once a year I just go out there and feel like I did tonight,” he said. “Since junior high, I’ve had just one game a year where I can hit 40.”

In 1970, that feeling actually occurred five times. He also netted 41 points against Dave Cowens and Florida State as Seminole assistant coach Bill Clendinen said, “He has to be the best-shooting big man in college basketball. Only man I’ve seen who even comes near him is Kentucky’s Dan Issel.”

Story continues below