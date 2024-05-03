Becchetti Homers Tech Past No. 4 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Mike Becchetti hit a two-out, two-run, go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of Game 2 to power Georgia Tech baseball to a 14-12 victory to split the doubleheader against No. 4 Clemson on Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (28-16, 12-11 ACC) scored seven unanswered in the final two innings of Game 2 to complete the comeback over the fourth-ranked Tigers (35-10, 16-7 ACC).

Due to inclement weather in the area, Georgia Tech will have Saturday off before returning for the series finale against Clemson on Sunday, May 5. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Game 2: Georgia Tech 14, Clemson 12

Georgia Tech fell behind 7-2 heading into the sixth, but wouldn’t give up, scoring a run in the sixth, four in the seventh and seven in the eighth and ninth to complete the comeback.

John Giesler launched his eighth home run of the season in the sixth to kickstart the long balls. Drew Burress then hit a three-run bomb in the seventh to set the single-season Georgia Tech freshman home run record at 19 before Matthew Ellis lit Clemson’s RHP Drew Titsworth for a solo home run.

Then in the eighth, Becchetti had an RBI single to set up Burress’ 20th home run of the season – another three-run shot – to pull back within one run.

Becchetti then hit the go-ahead homer before freshman Vahn Lackey hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the ninth to add a key insurance run.

On the mound, Tech used seven arms in total to navigate the second game of the doubleheader, turning to RHP Mason Patel (2-2), who once again showed huge fortitude to close as he turned in 2.0 innings of one-hit, three-strikeout work to get the win.

Overall at the plate, Becchetti led the way with a 3-for-4, three-RBI day. Burress drove in six runs on his two home runs, while Giesler had a double and a homer. Payton Green rounded out the multi-hit days with a 2-for-4 game.

Clemson was led by Blake Wright in Game 2, who had four hits and seven RBI. RHP Austin Gordon (0-2) received the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of work.

Game 1: Georgia Tech 4, Clemson 11

Two-out hit hitting from No. 4 Clemson would doom Georgia Tech in the first game of the doubleheader as the Tigers recorded 10 hits and nine RBI with two outs.

After falling behind early, Tech got on the board as Bobby Zmarzlak scored on an error after the single by Vahn Lackey. John Giesler and Payton Green would then hit in two runs in the third. Matthew Ellis’ solo home run in the seventh would round out Tech’s attack.

Cam Jones and Giesler would finish with two hits apiece for the opening game.

On the mound, RHP Aeden Finateri (5-2) suffered just his second loss of the season, taking a tough seven runs on seven hits in the opening two frames of the game. Tech then used RHP Ben King, RHP Carson Ballard and RHP Jackson Gaspard to finish out the game.

Clemson was led by Blake Wright, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI. RHP Lucas Mahlstedt (4-0) got the win, allowing one run on four hits in 4.2 innings.