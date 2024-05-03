Becchetti Homers Tech Past No. 4 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Mike Becchetti hit a two-out, two-run, go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of Game 2 to power Georgia Tech baseball to a 14-12 victory to split the doubleheader against No. 4 Clemson on Friday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (28-16, 12-11 ACC) scored seven unanswered in the final two innings of Game 2 to complete the comeback over the fourth-ranked Tigers (35-10, 16-7 ACC).
Due to inclement weather in the area, Georgia Tech will have Saturday off before returning for the series finale against Clemson on Sunday, May 5. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Game 2: Georgia Tech 14, Clemson 12
Georgia Tech fell behind 7-2 heading into the sixth, but wouldn’t give up, scoring a run in the sixth, four in the seventh and seven in the eighth and ninth to complete the comeback.
John Giesler launched his eighth home run of the season in the sixth to kickstart the long balls. Drew Burress then hit a three-run bomb in the seventh to set the single-season Georgia Tech freshman home run record at 19 before Matthew Ellis lit Clemson’s RHP Drew Titsworth for a solo home run.
Then in the eighth, Becchetti had an RBI single to set up Burress’ 20th home run of the season – another three-run shot – to pull back within one run.
Becchetti then hit the go-ahead homer before freshman Vahn Lackey hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the ninth to add a key insurance run.
On the mound, Tech used seven arms in total to navigate the second game of the doubleheader, turning to RHP Mason Patel (2-2), who once again showed huge fortitude to close as he turned in 2.0 innings of one-hit, three-strikeout work to get the win.
Overall at the plate, Becchetti led the way with a 3-for-4, three-RBI day. Burress drove in six runs on his two home runs, while Giesler had a double and a homer. Payton Green rounded out the multi-hit days with a 2-for-4 game.
Clemson was led by Blake Wright in Game 2, who had four hits and seven RBI. RHP Austin Gordon (0-2) received the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of work.
Game 1: Georgia Tech 4, Clemson 11
Two-out hit hitting from No. 4 Clemson would doom Georgia Tech in the first game of the doubleheader as the Tigers recorded 10 hits and nine RBI with two outs.
After falling behind early, Tech got on the board as Bobby Zmarzlak scored on an error after the single by Vahn Lackey. John Giesler and Payton Green would then hit in two runs in the third. Matthew Ellis’ solo home run in the seventh would round out Tech’s attack.
Cam Jones and Giesler would finish with two hits apiece for the opening game.
On the mound, RHP Aeden Finateri (5-2) suffered just his second loss of the season, taking a tough seven runs on seven hits in the opening two frames of the game. Tech then used RHP Ben King, RHP Carson Ballard and RHP Jackson Gaspard to finish out the game.
Clemson was led by Blake Wright, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI. RHP Lucas Mahlstedt (4-0) got the win, allowing one run on four hits in 4.2 innings.
Multimedia:
Postgame Interviews (Mike Becchetti, Mason Patel)
POSTGAME 🔊: @C_Lacy16 grabs the man of the hour @BecchettiMike to talk the go-ahead home run in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/EFnfOXPPEG
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 4, 2024
POSTGAME 🔊: @Mason_Patel catches up with @C_Lacy16 about his huge relief outing where he only surrendered one hit to close out the win pic.twitter.com/Z9feTwhQTK
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 4, 2024
Around Social Media
COMEBACK COMPLETE!
Jackets score three in the ninth to take Game 2!#CardiacJackets x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/Y9smiow3Or
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
.@BecchettiMike launches it for the lead 🚀@GTBaseball evens the series by upsetting No. 4 Clemson in game 2, 14-12.#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ACCNXpic.twitter.com/Moo4T35Pp3
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 4, 2024
Georgia Tech earlier scored 7 runs between the 8th and 9th innings to knock off Clemson 14-12. Drew Burress went 2-6 with 2 HRs and 6 RBIs, Mike Becchetti went 3-4 with the game-winning 2-run HR and 3 RBIs, and John Giesler went 2-5 with a HR and a 2B.
Mason Patel was… https://t.co/FoPQnIS63H
— Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) May 4, 2024
After spending all day at the field @GTBaseball decided they wanted to extend this one at least for half an inning longerpic.twitter.com/FTKio2Cplr
— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) May 3, 2024
Down to their final out and Georgia Tech simply does not care! Michael Becchetti gives the Jackets the lead in the 9th, 13-12!
The Cardiac Jackets score 11 RUNS in the last 3 innings to take the lead! 🤯@GTBaseball @ACCBaseball @BecchettiMike
pic.twitter.com/iUlgA3b2op
— Harrison Cordell Fant (@Fantavious9) May 3, 2024
On an 0-2 cement mixing breaker, Vahn Lackey blasts a pinch hit nuke to extend Georgia Tech’s lead in the 9th. 💣
The #CardiacJackets are awesome to watch!@GTBaseball @ACCBaseball @LackeyVahn
pic.twitter.com/iWObIZy7cZ
— Harrison Cordell Fant (@Fantavious9) May 3, 2024
Massive comeback win for @GTBaseball at #4 Clemson!! Clutch 💣’s in big spots and a great job by @Mason_Patel slamming the door late! #StingEm https://t.co/kRfGe5gbOT
— Jon Palumbo (@jonpalumbo) May 3, 2024
PINCH HIT NUKE!! @LackeyVahn gets in on the home runs in the ninth!#CardiacJackets pic.twitter.com/fgdC1kRikV
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
MICHAEL CHEDDAR BECCHETTI SWING FOR THE FENCES!! TECH LEADS!!@BecchettiMike | #CARDIACJACKETS pic.twitter.com/MzTZQBbomV
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
Here we go! @Mason_Patel comes in and throws up a zero and Tech heads to the ninth needing one pic.twitter.com/KKKJ8HN6ZX
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
BURRESS!! AGAIN!! OUT OF THE PARK!!@drew_burress08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/2mZQ1qBi2v
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
AGAIN!! @matthew_ellis35 launches the 0-2 pitch 422 feet for back-to-back jacks!#WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/yG1w4SsEtG
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
NEW GEORGIA TECH FRESHMAN RECORD!!@drew_burress08 records his 19th home run of the season on a three-run blast in the seventh! pic.twitter.com/fJc3Lv3Kh7
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃@drew_burress08 continues to etch his name in Tech history with the most home runs by a freshman!#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/XHjo3eSmJE
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
Keep fighting! @john_giesler blasts a home run to the deepest part of the park! pic.twitter.com/QRPwfTOWQG
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
Perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Bobby Zmarzlak adds another run for Tech pic.twitter.com/AePMbTEAM4
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
PG ties it up!@PaytonG08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Bqkx30dhv5
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
Keep fighting! @matthew_ellis35 hits a mammoth blast to right field! pic.twitter.com/LUpOazTiNU
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
Keep it rollin! @PaytonG08 chips one to center field and Tech keeps runners on and another run in pic.twitter.com/Fo3R4nCsI0
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024
Here we go 😤#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/w1zwGrSUXm
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 3, 2024