Baye Ndongo Makes Pre-Season All-ACC Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo has been named to the Pre-Season All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team by the conference’s media panel. The 6-9 forward from Mboro, Senegal was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer (12.4 points per game) and top rebounder (8.2 per game) last season, earning a spot on the ACC’s All-Rookie team and being named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award as the nation’s top freshman. Ndongo ranked No. 7 in the ACC in rebound average No. 6 in offensive rebounds (2.55 per game), No. 2 in field goal percentage (55.8) and No. 12 in blocked shots (1.10 per game). He stepped up to pace the Jackets’ strong finish, averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over Tech’s final four games while hitting 55.3 percent of his shots from the floor and 14-of-17 from the free throw line. He had six double-doubles for the season, and missed four others by one rebound. Meanwhile, Tech was projected to finish 12th in the 18-team ACC. Ndongo is one of three returning starters from the 2023-24 team, including 6-3 sophomore point guard Naithan George (Toronto, Ontario), who averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 assists per game, and 6-7 senior wing Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who averaged 9.8 points and led the Jackets in three-point percentage (38.3 pct.). Tech also returns 6-3 guard Lance Terry (College Park, Ga.), who redshirted last season after averaging 10.1 points and hitting 38.8 percent of his three-point tries in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-8 Scott is one of five Georgia Tech players ever to be named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized organization, named in 1990 by Basketball Times, The Sporting News, the Wooden Award, the United States Basketball Writers of America, the Naismith Award and The National. He also earned second-team honors by three other organizations, and was a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards in 1990. Scott, part of the Yellow Jackets’ legendary Lethal Weapon 3 trio with Brian Oliver and Kenny Anderson, led Tech to its second all-time ACC title that year, and to the first NCAA Final Four in program history, winning 28 games before falling to UNLV in the national semifinal in Denver, Colo. Scott became eligible to have his jersey retired in December when he received his Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Georgia Tech. Scott will be officially honored and have a banner hung in his honor at a Tech home basketball game during the 2024-25 season. “Dennis’ basketball accomplishments are off the chart,” said his legendary Georgia Tech coach, Bobby Cremins. “He has made Atlanta his home for over 20 years in his post playing career. For two years Dennis has been taking classes on campus, and with his mom Elizabeth, wife Rachael and his children proudly watching, he graduated this past December 16th in the arena where he played. I know Dennis very well, and I couldn’t be prouder of who he is and how he represents Georgia Tech.”

Preseason ACC Poll School, Points Duke (42), 956 North Carolina (11), 924 Wake Forest (1), 800 Clemson, 765 Virginia, 743 Miami, 659 Pitt, 636 NC State, 550 Louisville, 518 Notre Dame, 462 Syracuse, 454 Georgia Tech, 433 SMU, 344 Virginia Tech, 252 Florida State, 251 California, 206 Stanford, 165 Boston College, 116 First-place votes in parentheses; 54 total voters Preseason ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1 Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1 Preseason All-ACC Team First Team RJ Davis*, North Carolina, 54

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41

Nijel Pack, Miami, 37 Second Team Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20 *denotes unanimous selection

TICKET OPTIONS FOR GEORGIA TECH FANS Single-game tickets can be purchased for a little as $12 in the upper level, and lower-level seats start at $38. Every home game on the schedule is available with the exception of Tech’s ACC home opener against Duke on Dec. 21, which will be available at a later date. The Yellow Jackets host critical non-conference games against Georgia (Nov. 15) and Cincinnati (Nov. 23) as well as ACC foes Boston College, Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech in the month of January, and Louisville, Stanford, California, NC State and Miami in February and March. Tech’s regular-season home schedule begins Nov. 6 against West Georgia. Partial ticket plans are available for 2024-25, a nine-game plan that focuses on key ACC games, and a six-game plan that includes only weekend games. Tech’s Dec. 21 Atlantic Coast Conference home opener vs. Duke headlines the nine-game plan, which also includes Notre Dame (Dec. 31), Clemson (Jan. 14), Stanford (Feb. 12) and Miami (March 4). These plans start at $204. The Yellow Jackets’ Nov. 15 rivalry game against Georgia anchors the six-game plan, which also includes ACC games against Boston College (Jan. 4), Louisville (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 15) and NC State (March 1). The six-game plans start at $171. Season-ticket memberships for the 2024-25 campaign remain on sale. Tech’s 19-game home schedule includes new conference members California and Stanford, and six home games will be played on a Friday (Georgia) or Saturday (Cincinnati, Central Arkansas, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, California, NC State). Season ticket prices start at $290, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.