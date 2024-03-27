Baye Ndongo Finalist for Kyle Macy Award

Boston, Mass. – Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo is among 30 college freshmen named Wednesday as finalists for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to the top freshman in Division I by CollegeInsider.com.

The 6-9 freshman missed Tech’s first three games with a hand injury, but started every game thereafter either in the post or at the power forward spot, and earned a spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Rookie team. The Mboro, Senegal native, who prepped at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy, was one of only two freshmen in Division I to average 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while hitting at least 55 percent of his shots from the floor. Only Chris Bosh (2003) and Derrick Favors (2010) achieved all those numbers as freshmen.

Against ACC competition, Ndongo averaged 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while hitting 55.4 percent of his shots from the floor and leading the team in blocked shots with 20.

Ndongo led the Jackets in scoring 10 times and in rebounding 18 times, while posting six double-doubles. He was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week three times early in the season, once after scoring 21 points to lead Tech past No. 7 Duke in December, again after scoring 12 points with 19 rebounds in a Dec. 16 win over Penn State at Madison Square Garden, and the third time after making the all-tournament team at the Diamond Head Classic.

Ndongo was the first Tech freshman since Josh Okogie to be voted to the All-Rookie team.

Tech posted a 14-18 overall record, 7-13 in the ACC, in its first season under head coach Damon Stoudamire.