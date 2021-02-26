Batur ÜNLÜ Wins 200 Free Championship at Day Three of ACC's

Day Three Results GREENSBORO, N.C. – True freshman Batur ÜNLÜ won the 200 free championship and four school records were set in total at the third day of the 2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Friday evening. Heading into the final day of competition the Yellow Jackets are currently in seventh-place on the team leaderboard with 478 points. Eight Jackets qualified for finals across five events backed by podium finishes by ÜNLÜ and the 400 medley relay squad. ÜNLÜ broke the 200 free record twice on day three, clocking in at 1:32.87 in prelims and 1:32.40 in finals to take home the gold.

“It was another fantastic day for the men,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming & Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “Batur winning the 200 free, multiple B cuts and many lifetime bests highlighted today. Finishing the night with a silver medal and school record in the 400 medley was great. We are ready to go and finish strong tomorrow.” ÜNLÜ assisted the 400 medley relay crew anchoring the 100 free segment. Junior Kyle Barone started the group off posting a 100 back split of 45.83. Senior Caio Pumputis hit a time of 51.66 in the 100 breast portion. Fellow senior Christian Ferraro followed that up with a 44.86 showing in the 100 fly section. ÜNLÜ finished off the historic relay with a 42.02 mark in the final 100 free. A time of 3:04.37 earned the quartet silver and is the third relay group to set a school record and second to garner a medal performance at ACC’s.