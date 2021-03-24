Batur ÜNLÜ Breaks 200 Free School Record at Day One of NCAA's

Day One Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech men’s swimming kicked off the 2021 NCAA Division I National Championships on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. True freshman swimmer Batur ÜNLÜ set a new 200 free school record during his portion of the 800 free relay, clocking in at 1:32.27, topping the previous mark of 1:32.40 which ÜNLÜ also held.

The previous school record time earned ÜNLÜ an Atlantic Coast Conference championship back in late February. On Wednesday he guided the Jackets to a 19th-place finish in the 800 free relay, posting splits of 21.53, 23.31, 23.83 and 23.60. ÜNLÜ commanded the first leg of the relay before handing it off to senior Caio Pumputis. Pumputis registered a total time of 1:35.57 to put Tech at 3:07.84 at the halfway point. Junior Clark Wakeland followed up Pumputis’ performance with a 1:35.65 showing, before sophomore Daniel Kertesz capped off the relay with a 1:36.93 outing touching the wall at 6:20.42 to solidify Tech’s top-20 finish.

