Basketball Launches Holiday Ticket Promotion

THE FLATS – The highly-anticipated Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball seasons are just around the corner and fans won’t want to miss any of the action inside McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech athletics, and its iconic mascot Buzz, has launched a new and exciting ticket offer for a limited time.

In celebration of the holiday season, Buzz is gifting all fans $10 tickets for the next 10 days! From Dec. 17-27, don’t miss out on these special rates.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball is set to open its ACC home slate on Saturday, Jan. 3 when Boston College visits McCamish Pavilion. The tilt against the Eagles tips off an exciting nine-game ACC home schedule that includes marquee match-ups against some of the best teams in the country.

Several themed games will highlight the ACC schedule, including Tech’s Fight for Literacy game on Jan. 3 versus Boston College, Spirit Day on Jan. 24 versus Clemson, Military Appreciation against Florida State on Feb. 28 and its annual Senior Day recognition on March 4 when California comes to town. Fans will also be treated to unique halftime performances by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act (Jan. 14 vs. Pittsburgh) and Red Panda (Feb. 28 vs. Florida State). Secure your seats today to catch all the action!

Seating locations will be in select 100- and 200-level sections, depending on availability

Available for all home games through the end of the regular season, with the exception of North Carolina on Jan. 31

Available for purchase here

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Women’s basketball tips off its nine-game ACC home slate on Thursday, Jan. 1 against Notre Dame to officially open the New Year! Highlighting the schedule are themed games including Military Appreciation on Jan. 11 versus Clemson, We Back Pat on Jan. 22 versus North Carolina, National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Feb. 1 versus Boston College, Play for Kay Pink Game on Feb. 8 versus Stanford, and the conference schedule is capped off by Senior Day on March 1 versus Miami. Johnathan Rinny will also bring his unique halftime act to McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 22.

Don’t miss the action and secure your seats today!