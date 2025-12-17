Basketball Launches Holiday Ticket Promotion

THE FLATS – The highly-anticipated Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball seasons are just around the corner and fans won’t want to miss any of the action inside McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech athletics, and its iconic mascot Buzz, has launched a new and exciting ticket offer for a limited time.
In celebration of the holiday season, Buzz is gifting all fans $10 tickets for the next 10 days! From Dec. 17-27, don’t miss out on these special rates.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Men’s basketball is set to open its ACC home slate on Saturday, Jan. 3 when Boston College visits McCamish Pavilion. The tilt against the Eagles tips off an exciting nine-game ACC home schedule that includes marquee match-ups against some of the best teams in the country.
Several themed games will highlight the ACC schedule, including Tech’s Fight for Literacy game on Jan. 3 versus Boston College, Spirit Day on Jan. 24 versus Clemson, Military Appreciation against Florida State on Feb. 28 and its annual Senior Day recognition on March 4 when California comes to town. Fans will also be treated to unique halftime performances by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act (Jan. 14 vs. Pittsburgh) and Red Panda (Feb. 28 vs. Florida State). Secure your seats today to catch all the action!
- Seating locations will be in select 100- and 200-level sections, depending on availability
- Available for all home games through the end of the regular season, with the exception of North Carolina on Jan. 31
- Available for purchase here
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Women’s basketball tips off its nine-game ACC home slate on Thursday, Jan. 1 against Notre Dame to officially open the New Year! Highlighting the schedule are themed games including Military Appreciation on Jan. 11 versus Clemson, We Back Pat on Jan. 22 versus North Carolina, National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Feb. 1 versus Boston College, Play for Kay Pink Game on Feb. 8 versus Stanford, and the conference schedule is capped off by Senior Day on March 1 versus Miami. Johnathan Rinny will also bring his unique halftime act to McCamish Pavilion on Jan. 22.
Don’t miss the action and secure your seats today!
- $5 for general admission tickets and $10 for reserved seat
- Available for purchase here
BIRTHDAY GAME PACKAGE
Georgia Tech athletics also launched today a new themed package available at men’s basketball games. Celebrate your birthday in McCamish Pavilion with this newly crafted birthday game package. At your selected contest, patrons will receive an in-game visit from Buzz, videoboard message, postgame on-court photo and a unique Georgia Tech men’s basketball birthday certificate. A minimum of 10 tickets are required for this special package at a discounted rate of $15 per ticket. (North Carolina on Jan. 31 is not available for this package)
To inquire about securing your Birthday game package, please fill out the form here.
TICKETS AND TICKET PACKAGES REMAIN ON SALE
Click here to purchase Georgia Tech men’s basketball tickets and packages
Click here to purchase Georgia Tech women’s basketball tickets and packages
Tickets remain on sale for both men’s and women’s basketball seasons in McCamish Pavilion. Fans won’t want to miss the action, secure your seats today!
