Baseball’s Matchup vs. Ga. Southern Postponed

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the forecast this week, Georgia Tech baseball’s Wednesday, March 17 non-conference matchup against Georgia Southern has been postponed.

No makeup date has been announced.

The 11th-ranked Yellow Jackets will begin its road trip of six-straight Atlantic Coast Conference games at Wake Forest on March 19-21. First pitches are scheduled for 6 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

