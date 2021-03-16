Baseball’s Matchup vs. Ga. Southern Postponed

Full Schedule

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the forecast this week, Georgia Tech baseball’s Wednesday, March 17 non-conference matchup against Georgia Southern has been postponed.

No makeup date has been announced.

The 11th-ranked Yellow Jackets will begin its road trip of six-straight Atlantic Coast Conference games at Wake Forest on March 19-21. First pitches are scheduled for 6 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.