Baseball’s Game 2 vs. UNC Moved Back to 5 p.m.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Due to inclement weather in the area, Georgia Tech baseball’s Game 2 against No. 20 North Carolina on Saturday, March 23 has been pushed back to 5 p.m., it was announced today.

The Yellow Jackets (16-5, 3-1 ACC) and Tar Heels (19-4, 5-2 ACC) were originally scheduled to face off at 2 p.m. before weather entered the forecast.

Further weather updates and schedule changes will be available at ramblinwreck.com and on X at @GTBaseball.

