Baseball Unveils 2020 Schedule

THE FLATS – Highlighted by eight weekend series and eight midweek matchups at Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall announced its 55-game slate for the 2020 season on Tuesday.
“I’ve always believed that in order to be the best you have to play the best, and our 2020 schedule once again puts us up against some of the top programs in the country,” Hall said. “With series against 11 NCAA Tournament teams from last season and regional games against Georgia, Auburn, Mercer, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Kennesaw State, we’re going to be tested early and often and that’s what we need. I hope to see Russ Chandler rocking this year as we look to bring another NCAA Regional to The Flats!”
The ACC Coastal Division Champion Yellow Jackets return five of eight position starters from last season to go along with the addition of 19 freshmen from the No. 4 recruiting class in the country.
2020 Schedule Highlights:
- Four home series against 2019 NCAA Regional teams, beginning with Nashville Regional participant and Big Ten Tournament champion Ohio State on Feb. 21-23.
- Features 29 games against 11 2019 NCAA Regional teams overall, including Omaha participant Florida State, Super Regional teams Duke, North Carolina and Auburn, and Regional qualifiers Georgia, Miami, NC State, Clemson, Mercer and Cincinnati.
- Hosts five Atlantic Coast Conference series, including Duke (March 20-22), NC State (April 10-12) and Miami (May 14-16), who all qualified for NCAA Regionals and finished the season in the top 25.
- Clean Old-Fashioned Hate: For the first time since 1959, Georgia Tech and Georgia will play a three-game weekend series on Feb.28-March 1. The Jackets will begin the series in Athens on Friday, before transitioning to Atlanta on Saturday for the 18th annual Spring Baseball Classic at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and conclude on Sunday at Russ Chandler Stadium.
- Home-and-home weekday series against NCAA Super Regional finalist Auburn, who ranked ninth overall to close 2019 – at Plainsman Park on March 10 and at Russ Chandler Stadium on April 7.
- Home-and-home weekday series against Southern Conference Tournament Champion Mercer – March 25 at Russ Chandler and April 21 in Macon – as well as versus Sun Belt Conference Tournament runner-up Georgia Southern – in Statesboro on Feb. 18 and in Atlanta on March 17.
- Will also compete in home-and-home weekday series with Kennesaw State (March 18, April 14), and Georgia State (March 4, May 5).
- Nine teams ranked in the top 50 in RPI last season, including five in the top 25.
- Seven teams overall who finished ranked in the top 25 nationally in the D1Baseball
- Eight teams who finished with 30 or more wins in 2019 and five teams with more than 40 wins.
For the fourth-consecutive year, all home Georgia Tech baseball games at Russ Chandler Stadium will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra, bringing in a nationwide audience to 33 games during the 2020 regular season. Fans will also be able to catch Georgia Tech baseball games on WREK 91.1 FM throughout the year.
Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2020 regular season are on sale now. In addition to being guaranteed the best seats for all 33 home games at the 2019 Field of the Year at Russ Chandler Stadium this season (including showdowns with Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn and ACC foes Miami, Duke and NC State), season-ticket members will also receive postseason ticketing priority and special discounts for friends and family. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/baseball-ticket-info/.
