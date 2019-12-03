Baseball Unveils 2020 Schedule

Full Schedule | Printable Schedule | Purchase 2020 Season Tickets

THE FLATS – Highlighted by eight weekend series and eight midweek matchups at Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall announced its 55-game slate for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

“I’ve always believed that in order to be the best you have to play the best, and our 2020 schedule once again puts us up against some of the top programs in the country,” Hall said. “With series against 11 NCAA Tournament teams from last season and regional games against Georgia, Auburn, Mercer, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Kennesaw State, we’re going to be tested early and often and that’s what we need. I hope to see Russ Chandler rocking this year as we look to bring another NCAA Regional to The Flats!”

The ACC Coastal Division Champion Yellow Jackets return five of eight position starters from last season to go along with the addition of 19 freshmen from the No. 4 recruiting class in the country.