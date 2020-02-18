Open search form
Baseball Schedule at Georgia Southern Altered

STATESBORO, Ga. – Due to adverse weather in the area on Tuesday, Georgia Tech baseball’s midweek contest at Georgia Southern at J.I. Clements Stadium has been moved back to 6 p.m..

First pitch between the Yellow Jackets (2-1) and the Eagles (3-0) is still scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN+ and WREK 91.1 FM locally in Atlanta.

Any further updates will be available online at www.ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

