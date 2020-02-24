Baseball Rises to No. 17 Nationally

Buy Tickets | Full Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball jumped two spots to No. 17 in D1Baseball’s national poll after posting a thrilling 4-0 record last week over Georgia Southern and Ohio State.

The Yellow Jackets moved to 6-1 on the year after completing a come-from-behind victory on the road in inclement weather against Georgia Southern before returning home and outscoring the Buckeyes 29-8 over three games. Tech also received a No. 19 ranking by Baseball America.

Seven Jackets hit .300 for the week offensively, led by Michael Guldberg, who finished at .538. Also having the hot bat was Tres Gonzalez (.444), Stephen Reid (.400, 2 HR), Drew Compton (.375, 1 HR), Colin Hall (.357), Baron Radcliff (.357, 2 HR) and Austin Wilhite (.308, 1 HR).

On the mound, Tech’s four starters (LHP Luke Bartnicki, RHP Jonathan Hughes, RHP Cort Roedig, RHP Zach Maxwell) allowed a combined eight runs across the four games, striking out 22 batters. Out of the bullpen, LHP Dalton Smith didn’t allow an earned run in 4.1 innings over two appearances, striking out five, while RHP Andy Archer picked up his second save of the year with 3.0 hitless innings against Ohio State.

In total, Tech held opponents’ offenses to just a .128 average.

The Yellow Jackets remain home for the midweek as they host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Russ Chandler Stadium, before reigniting Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Feb. 28-March 1.

