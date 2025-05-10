Baseball Postponed. Doubleheader Tomorrow at 10 a.m.

THE FLATS – Saturday’s game against No. 20 Louisville has been postponed. Both teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, May 11, starting at 10 a.m. with the series finale coming up 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be streamed live on ACCNX and game one of the doubleheader will be played over seven innings.

The ceremony honoring Coach Hall will take place between the two games, while the field is being prepared. Those with tickets for today’s game can exchange their tickets at the will call booth tomorrow.

Series Schedule: GT vs Louisville

Sunday Game 1 – GT vs. Louisville – 10 a.m. – Tickets

Sunday Game 2 – GT vs. Louisville – 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1 – Tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.