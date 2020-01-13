Baseball Enters 2020 Season Ranked No. 19

Season Ticket Information

THE FLATS – A little over a month away from Opening Day, Georgia Tech baseball will begin the 2020 season tabbed in the top 25 as D1Baseball has the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 19 in the country.

The ACC Coastal Division Champions return six starters from last season’s lineup to go along with the addition of 19 freshmen from the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation.

On the mound, Tech returns redshirt senior RHP Jonathan Hughes and sophomores RHP Cort Roedig and LHP Luke Bartnicki, while also seeing the return of RHP Andy Archer after missing last year due to injury. Tech will also feature a host of veterans in the field, including juniors Michael Guldberg, Colin Hall, Baron Radcliff and Luke Waddell, as well as seniors Austin Wilhite and Jackson Webb. Guldberg and Radcliff were both named all-ACC last season.

Those six Jackets combined to hit .304 on the ACC’s best offensive unit, accounting for a whopping 371 hits and 202 RBI.

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated 2020 regular season remain on sale at ramblinwreck.com. In addition to being guaranteed the best seats for all 33 home games at the 2019 Field of the Year at Russ Chandler Stadium this season (including showdowns with Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn and ACC foes Miami, Duke and NC State), season-ticket members will also receive postseason ticketing priority and special discounts for friends and family.

For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/baseball-ticket-info/.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.