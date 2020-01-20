Tech Captures No. 21 Baseball America Ranking

2020 Ticket Information

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball received its second preseason top-25 ranking on Monday as Baseball America placed the Yellow Jackets at No. 21 in the country.

The ACC Coastal Division Champions were also ranked No. 19 by D1Baseball last week. The Jackets return five of eight position starters from last season to go along with the addition of 19 freshmen from the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation.

On the mound, Tech returns redshirt senior RHP Jonathan Hughes and sophomores RHP Cort Roedig and LHP Luke Bartnicki, while also seeing the return of RHP Andy Archer after missing last year due to injury. Tech will also feature a host of veterans in the field, including juniors Michael Guldberg, Colin Hall, Baron Radcliff and Luke Waddell, as well as seniors Austin Wilhite and Jackson Webb. Guldberg and Radcliff were both named all-ACC last season.

Those six Jackets combined to hit .304 on the ACC’s best offensive unit, accounting for a whopping 371 hits and 202 RBI.

A host of ticketing options remain available for Georgia Tech’s 2020 regular season at ramblinwreck.com. Last week, the Yellow Jackets introduced two highly popular packages – Six-Game Mini-Plan and Baseball Flex Pack – that allow fans greater flexibility in attending games at three-time Field of the Year Russ Chandler Stadium. Season tickets that guarantee the best seats in the house for all 33 home games also remain available and also provide benefits such as postseason priority ticketing and special discounts for friends and family.

For complete information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/baseball-ticket-info/.

