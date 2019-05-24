Bartlett Punches Ticket to NCAA Outdoor Championship

Final Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On day two of the NCAA East Regional, Avery Bartlett led the way qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championship, finishing in fifth place in the men’s 800m event on Friday afternoon at Hodges Stadium.

Bartlett ran an impressive time of 1:49.39, becoming the first Yellow Jacket to earn a bid to the NCAA Outdoor Championship.

“Avery did a great job tonight in punching his ticket to the NCAA Finals,” said men’s track and field head coach Grover Hinsdale. “His experience showed as he positioned himself with 150m to go and ran a great final stretch to be one of the three auto qualifiers. We are very proud of him.’

Jeanine Williams also performed at a high level, finishing with the second best time in the women’s 100m hurdles. She has earned an opportunity to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles quarterfinals, tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

The final day of the NCAA East Regional will begin at 2:45 p.m. with the men’s shot put.

Men’s 800 Quarterfinals:

Avery Bartlett: 1:49.39, 5th

Bennett Hillier: 1:52.74, 23rd

Women’s 100m hurdles:

Jeanine Williams: 12.96, 2nd, AQ

