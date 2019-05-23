Bartlett, Hillier Advance to Quarterfinals on Day One

Day 1 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One day one of the NCAA East Regional both Avery Bartlett and Bennett Hillier ran qualifying times to advance to the quarterfinal round in the 800m event, on Thursday afternoon at Hodges Stadium.

Bartlett finished in ninth, running an AQ time of 1:50.12, and Hillier advanced to the quarterfinals, finishing in twenty-second place with a time of 1:50.63.

The quarterfinals will take place tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. at Hodges Stadium.

Day two of the NCAA East Regional will continue tomorrow beginning with the men’s discus. Prior to the quarterfinal round senior Jeanine Williams will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Men’s 400:

Daniel Pietsch: 47.13, 33rd

Men’s 800:

Avery Bartlett: 1:50.12, 9th, AQ

Bennett Hillier: 1:50.63, 22nd, q

Women’s 1500:

Amy Ruiz: 4:27.42, 32nd

Men’s Long Jump:

Tyson Spears: 6.98m, 37th

Ryan Thomas: 6.78m, 42nd

Women’s Long Jump:

Dasia Smith: 5.67m, 43rd

Bria Matthews: 5.62m, 44th

