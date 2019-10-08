Banks III, Devoe Represent Tech at ACC Media Day

Georgia Tech press conference transcript | @GTMBB Twitter timeline

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech senior center James Banks III and sophomore guard Michael Devoe, as well as head coach Josh Pastner, represented the Yellow Jackets at the Atlantic Coast Conference’s annual Operation Basketball media day on Tuesday at the Marriott City Center, where more than 400 media from the ACC area and around the nation attended.

Banks, a 6-10 senior from Decatur, Ga., is a transfer from Texas who returns for his second season with the Yellow Jackets after earning a spot on the ACC’s All-Defensive Team a year ago. Banks led the conference in blocked shots (2.5 per game), led the Jackets in rebounding (7.7 per game) and was No. 2 in scoring. Devoe, a 6-5 combo guard from Orlando, Fla., was the team’s No. 3 scorer (9.7 points per game) and No. 2 assist producer (2.5 per game) while connecting on 39.3 percent of his three-point field goal tries as a freshman.

Head coach Josh Pastner enters his fourth season on The Flats, looking to lift the Yellow Jackets after a 14-18 season and a 10th-place finish in the ACC a year ago. Tech is four weeks into its pre-season practice, with four weeks remaining until the Jackets open the season Nov. 5 at NC State. But first, the Yellow Jackets host an exhibition game Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. against NCAA Division II member Georgia College.

As has been the case in his first three years on The Flats, Pastner is relying on the Yellow Jackets to be excellent defensively while working hard on the off-season to improve on the offensive end.

“In our three years here, we’ve been very, very good defensively. If you look at our numbers, our first and third year we’ve been nearing an elite defensive team,” said Pastner. “Second year I felt we were a good (not elite) defensive team, but we’ve hung our hat on the defensive end. Three straight years we’ve had a first-team all-defensive guy, and two of the three years, not all three years, we’ve led the ACC in shot blocking. We’ve had Ben Lammers both years, and now James Banks. Part of it’s our philosophy defensively and what we do and what we recruit to and how we play, but that’s a big part of who we are and our identity is what we do on the defensive end.”