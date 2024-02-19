Augustinaite Named ACC Rookie of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech freshman guard Rusne Augustinaite has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. The Yellow Jacket averaged 11.0 points per game last week to help Georgia Tech go 1-1 between its two contests.

Augustinaite opened the week scoring 14 points at Clemson for her 15th game this season scoring in double-figures. The freshman connected on six field goals, including two three-pointers, to help Georgia Tech seal a 64-63 win on the road. The Jacket followed that performance chipping in eight points at No. 6 NC State on Sunday on a pair of triples and a jumper.

On the season, Augustinaite is averaging 10.9 points per game to lead Tech’s freshman class, and leads the team in three-point field goals made with 60. In the ACC, Augustinaite ranks fifth in three-point field goals made and is the only freshman to rank in the top 10 in the statistical category.

The freshman from Šiauliai, Lithuania, has appeared in 27 games and earned the start in 17 during her inaugural collegiate campaign. The weekly award is the first for Augustinaite.

Augustinaite and the Yellow Jackets return to action with their final two regular season home games this week. Action kicks off on Thursday when Georgia Tech plays host to No. 20 Louisville. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.