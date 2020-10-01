Athletics Hosts Career Fair Virtually

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics’ eighth annual career fair went virtual Monday night, welcoming over 60 Yellow Jackets and 19 companies. A component of the Total Person Program, the career fair bridges Tech student-athletes with several companies from various industries, providing student-athletes networking opportunities beyond the playing surface.

Georgia Tech utilized the Career Fair Plus platform to host the career fair virtually, allowing companies to hold video meetings with student-athletes one-on-one or in a group chat session. Over 100 meetings were conducted between student-athletes and companies on Monday night. The career event is designed to help student-athletes secure jobs and internships for the coming year, as well as prepare student-athletes for the job interview process.

