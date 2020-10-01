Athletics Hosts Career Fair Virtually

Open search form
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics’ eighth annual career fair went virtual Monday night, welcoming over 60 Yellow Jackets and 19 companies. A component of the Total Person Program, the career fair bridges Tech student-athletes with several companies from various industries, providing student-athletes networking opportunities beyond the playing surface.

Georgia Tech utilized the Career Fair Plus platform to host the career fair virtually, allowing companies to hold video meetings with student-athletes one-on-one or in a group chat session. Over 100 meetings were conducted between student-athletes and companies on Monday night. The career event is designed to help student-athletes secure jobs and internships for the coming year, as well as prepare student-athletes for the job interview process.

The 19 companies that attended Monday night were:
*Accenture
*Control Southern, Inc.
*Deloitte Consulting LLP
*Deposco
*DPR Construction
*Enterprise Holdings
*EY
*International Paper
*Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI)
*JE Dunn
*Johnson Controls
*MELT
*Norfolk Southern
*Northwestern Mutual
*Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans
*Sterling Seacrest Partners
*Truist Securities
*UPS
*Waffle House, Inc.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org

