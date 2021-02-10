Ascue Named Director of Baseball Operations

“We are excited to welcome Nick Ascue to our staff as director of baseball operations,” Hall said. “He is one of the brightest minds in the country to collect and analyze baseball data. He will be an instrumental part of player development for our players and coaches.”

As baseball director of operations, Ascue will oversee all aspects of Georgia Tech baseball’s Player Development Center, using technology and innovation to design and research player development models to assist coaches. He will also direct day-to-day operations of the baseball program, oversee the overall management of the baseball budget and team travel, as well as be involved in Danny Hall Baseball Camps.

Ascue comes to The Flats after spending a season as an assistant coach at Bowling Green. Ascue collected performance data daily with technology, designed and analyzed weekly reports with R programming skills, and designed bi-weekly individual programs with formal education in sport pedagogy and skill acquisition. He also assisted in the hotel, meal and travel planning during his tenure.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me and my family, one that I am thankful for and plan to take full advantage of,” Ascue said. “Coach Hall, Ramsey and Borrell, as well as the entire Georgia Tech support staff can expect and trust that I will give my very best every day to the development of this program. I look forward to working alongside one of the best coaching staffs in the country and applying my education and experience at Georgia Tech.”

Ascue’s professional career also includes stints with the Fayetteville Swampdogs in the CPL (hitting coach – 2019), Centre College (assistant coach – 2018-19) and Covenant College (assistant coach – 2016-18), where he handled offensive coaching duties as well as all day-to-day baseball operations.

A Cedar Bluff, Va. native, Ascue earned a bachelor’s degree in coaching from Averett College (2015) before earning his master’s in coaching education and athlete development from Xavier (2018). He currently resides in Atlanta.

