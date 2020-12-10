Around the Net with Savannah Ogle

Each week, we’re getting to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Up next, freshman outside hitter Savannah Ogle.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“My favorite thing about being at [Georgia Tech] is being in such a high academic school and also being a part of a high volleyball program.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“The competitiveness and the bonds with people that are made.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“Painting”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My dad played football and wrestling, and my mom played softball.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“Continue to grow as player and make close bonds with my teammates.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Serena Williams”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I’m ambidextrous.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“Soccer, a lot of people in my family play it.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Reading people’s minds because I can see what people are really thinking.”

What is your favorite meal?

“Chicken alfredo.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“Live everyday as it’s your last.”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The environment.”

What is your nickname?

“Sav”

Favorite vacation spot?

“The beach”

Favorite musical artist?

“Rod Wave, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty”

Favorite sports movie?

“Remember the Titans”