Around the Net with Mikaila Dowd

Each week over the next several months, we’ll get to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Today, we get to know junior outside hitter, Mikaila Dowd.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“Getting to spend every day with my best friends.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“It was one of the first sports that I was good at and enjoyed.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“I love to paint and draw.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“All my older siblings play sports at a high level, my older brother plays professional football, my older sister plays college volleyball, and my younger siblings also play sports.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“To make a stronger impact on the world than I did last year. Make a positive effect on the world and the people around me.”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I can sing and paint.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be”

“Jesus Christ”

-If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“I would play tennis, I think it’s a really fun sport.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Telekinesis”

What is your favorite meal?

“Sushi”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“In anything I do I’ll perform better if I am having fun and not stressed about what’s going on.”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Kerry Washington”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The noise from the band and the crowd”

What is your nickname?

“Mk”

Favorite musical artist?

“Jhene Aiko”

Favorite sports movie?

“Remember the Titans”