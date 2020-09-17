Around the Net with Matti McKissock

Each week over the next several months, we’ll get to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Today, we get to know junior setter Matti McKissock. Named 2019 ACC Setter of the Year, McKissock surpassed the 2,000 career assist mark last season while earning first team all-ACC and all-region honors.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“The academics and high level volleyball. Living in Atlanta, there is always something to do.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“It is a team sport, and being a setter I get to impact the game every play since I touch every 2nd ball.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“Being outside!! I love to swim and be in the sun.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My dad played football at The Citadel. My uncle played football at Brown.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“To be the best teammate and player I can be every day, and work harder than I did the day before.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Serena Williams”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Jesus because I strive to be like Him everyday.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“Cheerleader.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Time travel”

What is your favorite meal?

“Steak, sweet potato and broccoli.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“Be the person that if someone said something bad about you, no one would believe them.”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Blake Lively.”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The band!! They make the environment so loud and exciting.”

What is your nickname?

“Mat”

Favorite vacation spot?

“Bahamas or any beach”

Favorite musical artist?

Taylor Swift

Favorite sports movie?

Miracle