Around the Net with Mariana Brambilla

Each week over the next several months, we’ll get to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Today, we get to know junior outside hitter, Mariana Brambilla. Named to the all-ACC and all-region first teams in 2019, Brambilla was also named MVP of the 2019 NIVC Championship team. Named pre-season all-ACC in 2020, Brambilla will be on the front lines in leading Georgia Tech to the next level.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“My favorite thing about GT is the volleyball team, staff and coaches. I really love how I can feel like I am home even being 7.899 km far away.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“The feeling. That feeling of being at the court, playing, making a point and going to celebrate, the feeling of being in the air and swinging a ball, the feeling of blocking the opponent, passing a ball, defending. I just love it and I cannot imagine my life without it.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“Going to the beach, listening to some music, taking pictures, finding out new places around nature.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My family has always loved to play volleyball. We have a sand volleyball court in my grandmother’s house where me, my dad and my uncles play. My dad used to play for fun and when I was nine he taught me a lot of things. Volleyball on the television also has always be a thing at my house.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“The goal I always set for myself is trying to be better than I was yesterday and try to help my team as much as possible to win. I also want to help my team to achieve our collective goals and win the ACC championship and win the NCAA Tournament, but I know we have a long way and a lot to learn and grow until we get there.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“My favorite athlete outside of volleyball is a soccer player from my team Gremio in Brazil. His name is Everton but he is known as “Cebolinha” and the first time I went to a stadium I said to my brother that the one using “orange football boots” would be the best player, and he literally was.”

What is something people might not know about you?

“When was nine years old I really wanted to have a dog, it was my biggest dream but my dad initially said it would be a big responsibility and my mom agreed with my dad. However, me and my brother decided to do something. We started to search dogs for adoption on the internet and we decided to make a “surprise” for my parents. We then got the dog “hidden” from my parents, called my uncle to help us grab it and my parents ended up loving it (and they actually said the idea was really good). Today my dog is 11 years old and his name is Luau and he always get really attached to me every time I go back home.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“My grandparent because I would really love to talk to him and have to opportunity to meet him.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“I would play tennis.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Tele transportation because then I would be able to be at home in Brazil and at the USA in one minute.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“A vontade de se preparer tem que ser maior que a vontade de vencer” “The will to practice needs to be bigger than the will to win”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The energy”

What is your nickname?

“Mari”

Favorite musical artist?

“Armandinho”

Favorite sports movie?

“Ouro, sour e lagrimas (Gold, sweat and tears)”