Around the Net with Kayla Kaiser

Each week over the next several months, we’ll get to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Today, we get to know junior middle blocker Kayla Kaiser. After finishing the season raked second in the ACC in hitting percentage (.407), Kaiser was named second team all-ACC in 2019.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“Being in the city of Atlanta”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“Being able to focus my competitiveness on an actual sport”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“Social media”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My mom coached me in volleyball my first years of playing and my sister played volleyball as well as basketball and soccer.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“Get all A’s in my classes.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Serena Williams”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I’m a jokester and can dance pretty well.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Harry Styles because I’ve loved his music for years.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“Dancing.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Mind reading to see what people were actually thinking.”

What is your favorite meal?

“A really good burger.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“To never give up no matter how hard things get.”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Margot Robbie.”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The band with their music and jokes throughout the games.”

What is your nickname?

“Kay Kay”

Favorite vacation spot?

“Universal Studios”

Favorite musical artist?

One Direction

Favorite sports movie?

“Benchwarmers”