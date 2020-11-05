Around the Net with Julia Bergmann

Each week over the next several months, we’ll get to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Up next, sophomore outside hitter, Julia Bergmann. Last season’s ACC Freshman of the Year and AVCA Region Freshman of the year, Bergmann picked up right where she left off this fall. She earned Player of the Week honors after hitting a career-high .684 with 13 kills, seven digs, two service aces and a block assist in Tech’s 3-0 victory over Florida State. A night earlier, she notched a double-double (17k, 11d) to help the Yellow Jackets put together a 3-0 win in their home opener.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“The fun environment that makes me feel glad to be here every day.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“During my parents’ volleyball tournament, when I was around 9 or 10, I tried to play volleyball with my brother and the ball went straight into a snack table with coffee and some cookies, everything went down to the floor. I felt so bad and wanted to be able to play better.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“I love to draw and just be creative, I also love to travel and use my free time to explore new places.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My parents actually met playing volleyball in the middle of Munich, they never played professionally, it was more about having fun, and the love for volleyball is in all my family members. My brother is even taller then me and is also part of the Brazilian national U19 team.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“I want to play in the Olympic games.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Definitely Michael Phelps.”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I can speak three languages fluently and I am learning Spanish and French.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“I was a swimmer until I was 15, so probably a swimmer.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Teleportation. I could travel around the world and visit all my friends and family that most of the time are so far away.”

What is your favorite meal?

“I love mashed potatoes with carrots and peas, (my moms).”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“Have fun”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Natalie Portman”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“Definitely the fans.”

What is your nickname?

“Juju”

Favorite vacation spot?

“Germany”