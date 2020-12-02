Around the Net with Grace Rigsbee

Each week, we’re getting to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Up next, senior right side Grace Rigsbee.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“My favorite thing about being at Tech has been the environment. I love the campus and overall feel of Tech.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“I loved the dynamic of a volleyball team. How everyone is working together, hyping each other up, and there for each other.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“I enjoy creating things, whether it is using photoshop, canvas, writing, or curating playlists.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My father played basketball in high school and in college at Truman State University. My mother played basketball and tennis. My grandfather on my father’s side played basketball and football. My father’s brother wrestled and played soccer at Emory. My younger brother plays basketball at North Gwinnett and ranked #39 in Georgia’s class of 2021 top 50 list.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“My personal goal for volleyball is to get better every day and help my team achieve our goal of making the NCAA tournament. My goals outside of volleyball are to graduate this December and then go on to pursue my masters.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Michael Jordan”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I played basketball & softball since second grade and didn’t start volleyball until I was 16.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Elon Musk, because I like his worldview, innovation, and he seems like someone you could laugh with too.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“I think any form of dance is super cool, but realistically probably basketball or tennis.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“Time travel and to learn more and make optimal decisions.”

What is your favorite meal?

“Spinach and Tomato Pizza with the Enlightened Salad from Mellow Mushroom, or anything my mom makes.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“Not taking things personally allows you to see situations clearly.”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Sophie Turner”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The fans always having our backs.”

What is your nickname?

“Gracie, Grass, G, G-money”

Favorite vacation spot?

“Hawaii beaches”

Favorite musical artist?

“Maggie Rogers”

Favorite sports movie?

“Remember the Titans”