Around the Net with Erin Moss

Each week, we’re getting to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Up next, sophomore middle blocker, Erin Moss. Moss became a starter this fall, leading the team with a .481 hitting percentage and 22 total blocks.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“First, I love Atlanta! But I really love Tech because the challenging environment forces you to grow in ways that you thought you never could.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“I fell in love with volleyball because after every big kill, serve, or block, I could turn around and there were 5 other people celebrating with me, and each and every person was pivotal in making that moment happen.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“I love to cook and exploring new recipes on YouTube. I also love reading the Architectural Digest and finding little design inspirations.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“All of my siblings played sports in high school. My dad played football growing up and my mom was in the band.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“My goal for this year is to explore and to pursue my own personal interests and hobbies. Ultimately finding something that I’m really passionate about and enjoy outside of school and volleyball.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“My favorite athlete is Serena Williams. She is so dominant in her sport, but she also makes her family and her personal wellbeing a priority, and I think that is so rare amongst female athletes especially.”

What is something people might not know about you?

“Kind of strange but I can stand on my toes.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Give me one day with Beyonce. Please.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“If I wasn’t playing volleyball, I would probably be a ballerina. I danced for almost 11 years, but then had to give it up to pursue my future in volleyball.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“If I could have one super power, it would be the ability to read minds.”

What is your favorite meal?

“My favorite meal is my grandma’s collard greens, black eyed peas, cornbread, and smoked ham or fried chicken.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“The best advice I’ve ever gotten was to imagine situations in your life turning out exactly as or even greater than you expected. I think it’s really easy to discredit our hard work especially as that work increases in difficulty, but it’s really important to not bog yourself down in what could go wrong and to celebrate every victory.”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“I would want Issa Rae to play me in a movie of my life. I think she captures all the humor and awkwardness of my personality.”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“My favorite thing about O’Keefe is definitely the fans. They pack the gym every single home game and create an environment that is so electric. We definitely have the best fans ever!”

What is your nickname?

“I have a couple nicknames. On the court, I’m “E”, but to my mom, I’m “Lilly”.”

Favorite vacation spot?

“As a kid, my family took lots of vacations to Florida or the Bahamas so anywhere tropical and sunny.”

Favorite musical artist?

“My favorite artist changes so much but right now I really enjoy listening to Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and Teyana Taylor.”

Favorite sports movie?

“My favorite sports movie is The Longshots. It’s an older movie with Keke Palmer and Ice Cube about the first female to play in Pop Warner football. A good watch!”