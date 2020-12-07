Around the Net with Elizabeth Patterson

Each week, we’re getting to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Up next, freshman setter/defensive specialist, Elizabeth Patterson.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“I love how there is always something to do in Atlanta.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“My mom was my first coach, and I love how there is always something you can get better at and improve.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“I am a published photographer, I love to cook, and I love to be outdoors.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My mom played volleyball and softball. She was my first coach. My brother played basketball, baseball, and soccer. Finally, my dad played basketball and baseball.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“I want to make the Dean’s List and play my freshman year.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Michael Jordan”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I am an award-winning, published photographer.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“I would want to meet Princess Diana because I want to learn from her kind heart.”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“Softball”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“I wish I could teleport.”

What is your favorite meal?

“Steak, mashed potatoes, and Caesar salad.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“Always be yourself, don’t change for anyone.”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Jennifer Aniston”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“I love the energy and intensity.”

What is your nickname?

“Lizard”

Favorite vacation spot?

“Lake George, NY”

Favorite musical artist?

“Taylor Swift”

Favorite sports movie?

“The Sandlot”