Around the Net with Dominique Washington

Each week, we’re getting to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Up next, senior outside hitter Dominique Washington.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“I love being in Atlanta and being at a great academic and sport school.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“My sister teaching me how to play in 8th grade.”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“I love watching Netflix, hanging out with my teammates (socially distanced) and cooking.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My father played football at Virginia Union University.”

What are your personal goals for this year?

“Continue to develop my volleyball skills and finish the semester with a good GPA.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Serena Williams”

What is something people might not know about you?

“I like stock trading.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Michelle Obama”

If you weren’t playing volleyball, what sport would you be playing?

“I would be in competitive cheerleading.”

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

“Teleportation because I would love to go anywhere whenever I want.”

What is your favorite meal?

“Pasta … specifically chicken alfredo.”

What is the best advise you’ve ever gotten?

“To live in the moment. Do not take anything for granted, especially your time in college.”

If someone made a movie of your life, which actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Zendaya”

What is your favorite thing about playing in O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The atmosphere, the band, the fans, the support.”

What is your nickname?

“Nique or Dom”

Favorite vacation spot?

“Jamaica”

Favorite musical artist?

“Playboi Carti”

Favorite sports movie?

“Remember the Titans”