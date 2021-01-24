Around the Net with Breland Morrissette

Each week, we’re getting to know our 2020-21 Georgia Tech Volleyball student-athletes. Up next, junior middle blocker Breland Morrissette.

What has been your favorite thing about being at Georgia Tech?

“Having the opportunity to meet amazing people and develop close relationships with them.”

What made you first fall in love with playing volleyball?

“I fell in love with volleyball because it was a really competitive team sport (and it wasn’t a contact sport…I hate the sweat touch lol)”

What are your hobbies off the court?

“Photography and listening to music.”

What is the history of sports in your family?

“My dad played football and JSU.”

What are your personal goals for the year?

“Continue to get better on the court & have a 4.0 this semester.”

Who is your favorite athlete outside of volleyball?

“Serena Williams”

What is something people might not know about you?

“When I was younger, I was a model and was in commercials and on billboards.”

If you could meet any one person, living or dead, who would it be?

“Beyoncé because she is iconic.”

If you could have one super power what would it be?

“The power to be fluent in every language. I love learning about other cultures and I think it would be cool to be able to communicate with people from all walks of life in their native tongue.”

What is your favorite meal?

“Pepperoni pizza”

What is the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

“To live a life true to myself.”

If someone made a movie of your life, what actor/actress would you want to play you?

“Keke Palmer”

What is your favorite thing about playing at O’Keefe Gymnasium?

“The atmosphere/energy”

What is your nickname?

“Bre”

Favorite vacation spot?

“The Bahamas”

Favorite musical artist?

“J. Cole”

Favorite sports movie?

“42”