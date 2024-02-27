Arora Receives First ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

THE FLATS – Coming off an undefeated weekend, Georgia Tech men’s tennis freshman Krish Arora was named ACC Men’s Tennis Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

This past weekend, the Yellow Jackets hosted a double-header, defeating both UNCW (4-3) and Mercer (7-0).

To open doubles action, the freshman teamed up with Andres Martin, collecting a 6-2 win at No. 2 over UNCW’s Jonathan Baron and Bekhzod Rasamatov. Arora then pocketed his second doubles win of the day later in the afternoon, with Richard Biagiotti at No.3, as the pair dominated Mercer’s Samuel Barrow and Samuel MacLeod, 6-1.