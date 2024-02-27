Arora Receives First ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

THE FLATS – Coming off an undefeated weekend, Georgia Tech men’s tennis freshman Krish Arora was named ACC Men’s Tennis Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
This past weekend, the Yellow Jackets hosted a double-header, defeating both UNCW (4-3) and Mercer (7-0).
To open doubles action, the freshman teamed up with Andres Martin, collecting a 6-2 win at No. 2 over UNCW’s Jonathan Baron and Bekhzod Rasamatov. Arora then pocketed his second doubles win of the day later in the afternoon, with Richard Biagiotti at No.3, as the pair dominated Mercer’s Samuel Barrow and Samuel MacLeod, 6-1.
In singles action, Arora defeated UNCW’s Trey Mallory in straight-sets at No.5, 7-6, 6-3. In the second match of the day, Arora proved to be the clinching win against Mercer, defeating Marceau Fouillhoux with identical 6-2 sets.
This award marks Arora’s first career weekly recognition by the ACC.
Singles
Krish Arora (GT) def. Trey Mallory (UNCW) 7-6, 6-3
Krish Arora (GT) def. Marceau Fouilhoux (MERCER) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Krish Arora/Andres Martin (GT) def. Jonathan Baron/Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) 6-2
Richard Biagiotti/Krish Arora (GT) def. Samuel Barrow/Samuel MacLeod (MERCER) 6-1
Georgia Tech begins a four-match road trip, beginning with UNC on Friday, March 1 and Duke on Sunday, March 8.
