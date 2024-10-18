Arora/Clement Advance to Doubles Quarterfinals at ITA Southeast Regionals

ATHENS, Ga. – Following a win over the No. 8 seeded doubles team in the round of 16, Yellow Jacket pairing Krish Arora and Christophe Clement advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at ITA Southeast Regionals in Athens, Ga.

Friday opened with the singles round of 16, with three Yellow Jackets still battling in the tournament.

Clement faced the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, Georgia’s Thomas Paulsell, but fell short in the match, losing 1-6, 6-7 (6-7).

Friday’s action also featured a Yellow Jacket battle, with Richard Biagiotti and Gianluca Carlini facing off in the round of 16. It was ultimately Carlini who was victorious, winning the match 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) over his teammate.

In the quarterfinals, Carlini faced the No. 3 overall seed in UGA’s Ryan Colby, who is currently ranked No. 28 in the latest ITA poll. The freshman Yellow Jacket battled the senior Bulldog in a three-set match, but ultimately fell, with Colby claiming the match 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-2.

In doubles play, Nate Bonetto and Carlini took on the No. 2 seed in the doubles bracket in UGA’s Paulsell and Colby, falling in the match 5-8.

Yellow Jacket duo Clement and Arora got a big win in the round of 16, winning 8-5 over the No. 8 seeded doubles team, Alex Bulte and Youcef Rihane from Florida State. The duo will face No. 3 seeded team in Miguel Perez Pena and Oscar Pinto Sansano in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

In a consolation match, the duo of Gabriele Brancatelli and Richard Biagiotti got a win over Gabriele Datei and Huge Nossler from Georgia State, winning 8-6. Rohan Sachdev and Robert Bauer also advanced in the consolation bracket due to withdraws from opponents.

ITA Southeast Regionals Day 3 Results:

Singles Main Draw

R16: Thomas Paulsell (UGA) def Christophe Clement (GT) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

R16: Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

QF: Ryan Colby (UGA) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-2

Doubles Main Draw

R16: Christophe Clement/Krish Arora (GT) def. Alex Bulte/Youcef Rihane (FSU) 8-5

R16: Thomas Paulsell/Ryan Colby (UGA) def. Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 8-5

Consolation: Gabriele Brancatelli/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Gabriele Datei/Huge Nossler (GSU) 8-6

Consolation: Rohan Sachdev/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (Miami) WD

Consolation: Rohan Sachdev/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Sami Ozzor/Haris Eminefendic (Stetson) WD

