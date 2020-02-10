Archer Named to Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List

The Duluth, Ga. native joins an award-best nine players from the Atlantic Coast Conference after missing the 2019 season due to injury.

Given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball, Archer earns his way onto the list after finishing his sophomore campaign as the Yellow Jackets’ top reliever out of the bullpen. In 26 appearances and 47.0 innings of work in 2018, he worked to a 3.64 ERA, recorded three saves and a 4-0 overall record.

THE FLATS – Redshirt junior Andy Archer was named to the initial watch list for the 16 th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, the association announced Monday afternoon.

Georgia Tech baseball kicks of its 2020 regular season this week as it plays host to the Atlanta Challenge, welcoming in St. Peter’s (Feb. 14), Cincinnati (Feb. 15) and St. John’s (Feb. 16) at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

