Archer Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech baseball redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer was named ACC Pitcher of the Week after helping the Yellow Jackets shut out Duke on the road en route to another series win, the league announced Monday.

Archer pitched an absolute gem on a career night that saw him outduel Duke’s Henry Williams for a 3-0 Yellow Jackets victory and his fourth-straight winning decision. Archer tossed a career-long 8.0 innings on 109 pitches, surrendering just six hits and striking out a career-high-tying nine hitters – including four straight in the late stages of the game.

The Duluth, Ga. native was ultra-efficient all night, facing just one full count and holding the Blue Devils to just three runners in scoring position all game. Archer has now worked 18-straight innings of scoreless work, dating back to March 13, and has struck out 17 over his last two starts. He currently sports the second-best ERA in the ACC at 1.82 and co-leads the conference with a 4-1 record in six starts on the year.

After two-straight weekends on the road, No. 6 Georgia Tech returns home to take on Virginia at Mac Nease Baseball Park on April 1-3. First pitches are scheduled for 7, 6 and 1 p.m., respectively, and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

