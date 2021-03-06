Archer, Hot Bats Power Tech Past No. 1 Louisville

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – No. 10 Georgia Tech opened the flood gates on Saturday to even the series, leveling 19 runs on 18 hits to defeat No. 1 Louisville 19-6 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 4-1 ACC) got a terrific start from RHP Andy Archer (1-1) went a career-long 6.0 innings, issuing seven hits, but allowing just one earned run, striking out five with no walks in 83 pitches. The Cardinals’ (7-3, 1-1 ACC) fifth-year senior LHP Adam Elliot (1-1) surrendered seven runs on eight hits over 3.0 innings of work in 83 pitches.

Leading the way at the plate, true freshman had his third 4-for-4 day of the year with a double RBI, while Luke Waddell (two RBI), Drew Compton (two RBI), Colin Hall (one RBI) and Jake DeLeo (one RBI) all had two-hit days. Justyn-Henry Malloy also launched a huge three-run homer.

Louisville was led by three multi-hit performances. Lucas Dunn went 3-for-4 on the day to lead their hitters.

The rubber match is set between 10th-ranked Georgia Tech and top-ranked Louisville for Sunday, March 7. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

19 runs are the most runs scored overall and in an ACC series since Georgia Tech scored 20 runs against Duke on May 18, 2018;

Georgia Tech is the first program to score 19 runs on Louisville since St. John’s in 2009;

RHP Andy Archer went a career-long 6.0 innings (prev. 4.2 IP at No. 8 NC State – Feb. 27, 2021);

went a career-long 6.0 innings (prev. 4.2 IP at No. 8 NC State – Feb. 27, 2021); True freshman Kevin Parada had his third 4-for-4 game of his young, eight-game career

