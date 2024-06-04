Georgia Tech Continues to Excel in APR

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes continue to achieve at a high level academically, according to the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all NCAA Division I sports teams. It measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. APR scores are measured on a scale of 1,000 with the threshold for penalties set at 930. The most recent multiyear scores are based on the 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

Highlights of Georgia Tech’s APR success include:

four programs – men’s cross country, golf, men’s tennis and men’s track and field – with a perfect multiyear APR of 1,000;

13-of-15 sports programs* having multiyear APR scores that surpass the national average in their respective sport;

8-of-15 sports boasting a perfect single-year APR for the 2022-23 academic year.

Leading the way for Georgia Tech are its men’s cross country, golf, men’s tennis and men’s track and field programs, which all have perfect multiyear APR scores of 1,000 and were publicly recognized by the NCAA for having a multiyear APR that ranks in the top 10% nationally in their respective sports. Remarkably, Tech golf has had a perfect APR score of 1,000 each of the 20 years since the metric was introduced. Men’s tennis’ multiyear APR remains at 1,000 for the sixth-straight year.

In all, 13 Tech programs that have multiyear APR scores that are above their sport’s national average. Men’s track and field exceeds the national average in its sport by a extraordinary 26 points (multiyear APR of 1,000 vs. national average of 974)

Additionally, eight of Tech’s 15 programs recorded a perfect single-year APR for 2022-23: men’s cross country, women’s cross country, golf, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and men’s track and field.

The impressive APR data is the latest in a long line of recent academic achievements for Georgia Tech athletics. In each of the last three years, Tech has set a new institutional record for its NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), with its latest GSR coming in at 92%, which surpassed the national average of 90%. Additionally, in the spring 2024 semester, Georgia Tech student-athletes posted a mean grade point average of 3.25, which is the highest in Tech athletics history.

GEORGIA TECH MULTIYEAR APR SCORES (2019-20 through 2022-23)

Men’s Cross Country: 1,000 (national average: 984)

Golf: 1,000 (national average: 988)

Men’s Tennis: 1,000 (national average: 987)

Men’s Track & Field: 1,000 (national average: 974)

Women’s Cross Country: 997 (national average: 988)

Women’s Swimming & Diving: 995 (national average: 992)

Women’s Track & Field: 995 (national average: 983)

Volleyball: 995 (national average: 989)

Women’s Tennis: 993 (national average: 991)

Men’s Swimming & Diving: 989 (national average: 985)

Softball: 989 (national average: 988)

Baseball: 977 (national average: 978)

Men’s Basketball: 974 (national average: 968)

Women’s Basketball: 974 (national average: 981)

Football: 969 (national average: 968)

* for APR reporting purposes, indoor and outdoor track and field are combined

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

