Student-Athletes Post Highest GPA in Tech History

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes posted a 3.25 mean grade point average – the highest in Tech athletics history – to highlight an outstanding academic semester on The Flats.

The 3.25 mean GPA compiled by Tech’s 412 student-athletes for the recently completed Spring 2024 semester surpassed the 3.23 GPA that student-athletes posted during the Covid-19-interrupted Spring 2020 term. The record GPA comes on the heels of the Yellow Jackets compiling a 3.14 GPA during the Fall 2023 semester, which was the second-highest GPA on record for Tech student-athletes at the time.

Four Tech teams set program records for their team GPA during the spring semester – football (3.02), women’s basketball (3.07), softball (3.44) and women’s cross country/track and field (3.47).

Additionally, Tech set all-time records for highest percentage of student-athletes earning a 3.0 GPA or higher (68%), highest GPA for first-year student-athletes (3.27) and highest GPA for men’s sports student-athletes (3.16). Fifty-eight percent of Tech’s student-athletes earned Dean’s List or Faculty Honors designations.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes for their record-breaking performance in the classroom this semester,” director of athletics J Batt said. “Their academic success is a great point of pride for our athletics department and the entire Tech community, so I thank them for their hard work and dedication. I also thank our coaches and our outstanding academic staff for all that they do to help our student-athletes achieve in the classroom.”

Women’s tennis, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this month, led all Georgia Tech teams with a 3.61 team GPA. Golf, which advanced to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship with a fourth-place showing in its NCAA regional tournament earlier this week, had the highest men’s GPA and second-highest overall at 3.57. Twelve of Tech’s 13 programs had a 3.0 team GPA or higher.

Making the Yellow Jackets’ academic success especially impressive is the fact that nearly 82% of Tech’s student-athletes major in business, engineering, sciences or computing.