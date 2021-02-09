Andres Martin Named ACC Co-Player of the Week

ACC Player of the Week Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Redshirt freshman men’s tennis player Andres Martin has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Co-Player of the Week, announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Martin defeated the No. 9 ranked singles player in the country, Georgia’s Trent Bryde, last Friday. Martin took the first set, 7-5, but fell in the second, 6-2. Martin and Bryde traded scores early in the third set, but Martin was able to pull away and was victorious in the end taking the final set on court one, 6-3.

Martin is currently 5-2 in singles play, sporting a 3-1 record in dual match singles.

Tech will be back on the court this weekend when the Yellow Jackets play host to Georgia State on Friday, Feb. 12, and The Citadel on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

